How Asia’s travel businesses can win over digital travellers

Travel demand across Asia remains resilient despite rising costs. People are still prioritising travel, but many are taking more time to research, plan and pay.

Instead of choosing the first option they find, travellers are comparing prices across platforms, looking for flexibility and evaluating their choices more carefully. Digital tools, including artificial intelligence chatbots, are also helping them discover destinations, assess options and make more informed decisions.

Recent data points to continued demand. Global air bookings rose 8 per cent year on year in early 2026, while hotel traffic across Asia Pacific increased by nearly 30 per cent over the same period. But competition is intensifying as travellers consider their options before they commit.

Ms Belinda Koh, PayPal’s senior director of small and medium business sales for Asia Pacific, said one of the biggest shifts is that travellers are becoming more intentional about how they book.

“They’re comparing options across multiple platforms and weighing value more carefully before making a decision,” she added. “That makes payment an important part of how travel businesses earn customer confidence.”

As travellers move between airline websites, hotel brands, online travel agencies and experience platforms, each interaction can either reassure them or send them elsewhere. Often treated as the final transaction, checkout is increasingly part of the overall customer experience.

RESPONDING TO MORE COMPLEX EXPECTATIONS

Travellers expect booking experiences that are intuitive, flexible and secure. Whether reserving a weekend getaway, a multi-country holiday or an international business trip, they want to complete purchases quickly using payment methods they know.

Travel businesses are responding by rethinking not only what they offer, but also how customers book and pay.

“Our packages and guest journeys need to be simple, flexible and experience-led,” said Mr Markus Hesse, Skyview Hotel Bangkok’s cluster general manager. “Guests want to maximise their time, and our role is to make their visit to Bangkok easy, enjoyable and worthwhile.”