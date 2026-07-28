How Asia’s travel businesses can win over digital travellers
As travellers become more deliberate about planning and paying for trips, operators need to reassure them from search to checkout before interest slips away.
Travel demand across Asia remains resilient despite rising costs. People are still prioritising travel, but many are taking more time to research, plan and pay.
Instead of choosing the first option they find, travellers are comparing prices across platforms, looking for flexibility and evaluating their choices more carefully. Digital tools, including artificial intelligence chatbots, are also helping them discover destinations, assess options and make more informed decisions.
Recent data points to continued demand. Global air bookings rose 8 per cent year on year in early 2026, while hotel traffic across Asia Pacific increased by nearly 30 per cent over the same period. But competition is intensifying as travellers consider their options before they commit.
Ms Belinda Koh, PayPal’s senior director of small and medium business sales for Asia Pacific, said one of the biggest shifts is that travellers are becoming more intentional about how they book.
“They’re comparing options across multiple platforms and weighing value more carefully before making a decision,” she added. “That makes payment an important part of how travel businesses earn customer confidence.”
As travellers move between airline websites, hotel brands, online travel agencies and experience platforms, each interaction can either reassure them or send them elsewhere. Often treated as the final transaction, checkout is increasingly part of the overall customer experience.
RESPONDING TO MORE COMPLEX EXPECTATIONS
Travellers expect booking experiences that are intuitive, flexible and secure. Whether reserving a weekend getaway, a multi-country holiday or an international business trip, they want to complete purchases quickly using payment methods they know.
Travel businesses are responding by rethinking not only what they offer, but also how customers book and pay.
“Our packages and guest journeys need to be simple, flexible and experience-led,” said Mr Markus Hesse, Skyview Hotel Bangkok’s cluster general manager. “Guests want to maximise their time, and our role is to make their visit to Bangkok easy, enjoyable and worthwhile.”
Ms Koh said businesses are also seeing demand from a wider mix of customers, including higher-value travellers from the United States and Europe, who may have different payment expectations and could be dealing with an unfamiliar brand for the first time.
“A familiar checkout experience can make a real difference in converting that demand into confirmed bookings,” she said.
For operators, a reliable payment process can help reduce hesitation at a critical point in the purchase.
TURNING INTEREST INTO BOOKINGS
The path to a purchase is rarely linear. Travellers may compare flights, rooms, activities and prices across several platforms before committing. In that process, every interaction can either reinforce trust or give travellers a reason to abandon their booking.
“A trusted payment option is important, especially when travellers are weighing choices across markets and making decisions carefully,” said Mr Hesse.
Hospitality Innovators Inc (HII) in the Philippines faced a different challenge. Guests using its websites previously had to wait for follow-up emails with payment instructions before reservations could be confirmed. The extra steps introduced delays and increased the risk of drop-offs before payment.
“By integrating PayPal across our hotel properties, we can now offer guests a more seamless and secure booking experience, with immediate payment confirmation that lets us guarantee reservations,” said Ms Dinna De Guzman, chief operating officer of HII.
Although Skyview Hotel Bangkok and HII operate in different markets, both are focused on giving customers the confidence to complete the transaction.
BUILDING TRUST AT THE MOMENT THAT MATTERS
As travel businesses increasingly serve customers across borders, payment has to be both seamless and secure.
Travel purchases are often high in value, time-sensitive and made with businesses customers may not have used before. Checkout has therefore become important not just for fraud protection, but for conversion.
“For travel businesses, the payment experience is no longer simply the final step in the customer journey,” said Ms Koh. “It’s increasingly the moment that determines whether traveller intent becomes a confirmed booking.”
PayPal’s risk management capabilities draw on insights from its global network of consumers and merchants to assess transactions in real time, helping businesses identify potential fraud while allowing legitimate purchases to proceed smoothly.
For merchants, that means protecting customers without adding unnecessary friction. For travellers, it can provide the reassurance needed to complete a purchase.
As travel businesses compete across Asia and beyond, a familiar and secure checkout experience may prove to be one of their stronger advantages.
Explore how PayPal helps travel businesses reach customers across more than 200 markets with trusted, seamless payment experiences.