How trusted data turns corporate reporting into a strategic advantage

In today’s high-scrutiny, uncertain environment, corporate reporting is no longer defined by financial results alone. Investors and the wider public are paying closer attention to environmental, social and governance practices. For many, transparency in governance, risk and compliance is as important as a strong bottom line.

The phased implementation of mandatory climate reporting for Singapore-listed companies reflects this shift. Financial and non-financial information is now assessed together, raising expectations on consistency, accuracy and accountability. Trust in these disclosures depends on the integrity of the underlying data.

As the regulatory landscape evolves, the challenge for organisations is not just what to disclose but how. Bringing these data sets into a connected, controlled framework – known as assured integrated reporting – is one way forward. With artificial intelligence (AI) assisting in data collection and validation, companies can produce more reliable and meaningful insights.

A unified view of performance based on trusted, traceable data does more than meet compliance requirements. It supports clearer decision-making, reduces risk and can lower capital costs. More importantly, it can strengthen credibility with stakeholders.

FRAGMENTED DATA IS A PROBLEM

“The complexity companies face is unlike anything seen before,” said Mr KP Pimpini, vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific at Workiva. “Investors, regulators and boards now expect a coherent, auditable narrative linking financial performance with governance, risk and sustainability commitments.”