Life on the track: Chasing personal bests at 80

At 80, Mr John Chua defies what it means to age conventionally. His lean frame races down the running track, showing that staying active and chasing goals is possible at any age.

The seasoned track-and-field athlete continues to push his boundaries, steadily building an impressive legacy of medals, international races and record-setting performances.

RUN, JOHN, RUN

Mr Chua only discovered sprinting at 40, after his cabin crew colleagues at Singapore Airlines (SIA) nominated him to join the company’s track-and-field relay team. The team’s first-place victory revealed his natural talent and ignited a love for running that has stayed with him ever since.

“I’m impatient by nature,” he shared. “That’s why I prefer short runs to marathons.”

Before retiring from SIA in 2003, he was a familiar face at the company’s annual track-and-field events, competing in both individual and relay races each year.

Even after leaving the airline, his commitment to running never wavered. While managing his own wine consultancy business over the next decade, he kept up with speed training in his free time. In 2016, he found a new avenue for his passion when he discovered the Asia Masters Athletics in Singapore, an event for track athletes aged 35 and above.

Eager to compete again, Mr Chua joined the Singapore Masters Track and Field Association (SMTFA) and entered the Asia Masters Athletics. Though uncertain about how he would measure up against his peers, he pressed on. To his surprise, he made it to the finals.