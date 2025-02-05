Life on the track: Chasing personal bests at 80
Instead of slowing down, Mr John Chua channels his passion for athletics into competing in sprints and hurdles events internationally.
At 80, Mr John Chua defies what it means to age conventionally. His lean frame races down the running track, showing that staying active and chasing goals is possible at any age.
The seasoned track-and-field athlete continues to push his boundaries, steadily building an impressive legacy of medals, international races and record-setting performances.
RUN, JOHN, RUN
Mr Chua only discovered sprinting at 40, after his cabin crew colleagues at Singapore Airlines (SIA) nominated him to join the company’s track-and-field relay team. The team’s first-place victory revealed his natural talent and ignited a love for running that has stayed with him ever since.
“I’m impatient by nature,” he shared. “That’s why I prefer short runs to marathons.”
Before retiring from SIA in 2003, he was a familiar face at the company’s annual track-and-field events, competing in both individual and relay races each year.
Even after leaving the airline, his commitment to running never wavered. While managing his own wine consultancy business over the next decade, he kept up with speed training in his free time. In 2016, he found a new avenue for his passion when he discovered the Asia Masters Athletics in Singapore, an event for track athletes aged 35 and above.
Eager to compete again, Mr Chua joined the Singapore Masters Track and Field Association (SMTFA) and entered the Asia Masters Athletics. Though uncertain about how he would measure up against his peers, he pressed on. To his surprise, he made it to the finals.
Inspired by his success, Mr Chua began training in earnest with the SMTFA. While refining his sprinting techniques, he also took up a new sport during the COVID-19 pandemic – hurdling – under the guidance of Mr Jason Wong, president of the SMTFA and an Asian Masters hurdling champion. Starting with low hurdles, he progressed rapidly and within a year, he was competing on the international stage.
In 2024, the sprightly senior achieved one of the crowning moments of his athletic career, placing fourth in both the 80m and 200m hurdles events at the World Masters Athletic Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden.
NO FINISH LINE IN SIGHT
These days, Mr Chua balances his training regimen with his love for travel, indulging in food and wine appreciation trips, and family visits. Among his four daughters, two share his athletic passion – one is a triathlete and the other competes in ultramarathons.
During the off-season, he follows a structured weekly routine – two days of strength training at the gym, one day of sprint training and another focused on endurance workouts. As competition season approaches, he shifts gears. In the month leading up to a meet, he trains at the Home of Athletics track in Kallang, often surrounded by much younger sportsmen.
“A lot of them have never seen an old chap like me still running,” he chuckled. “They say, ‘Uncle John, you’re our role model!’ Sometimes, I learn from them by asking questions.”
For Mr Chua, competitive sport at his age is all about having fun while staying healthy. “If you make it to the podium, it’s a bonus,” he said. “I participate because I love running and connecting with like-minded runners in my age group.”
His goals include securing top-three finishes in the 100m and 200m sprints at the Asia Masters Athletics in Indonesia in 2025, as well as the 80m and 200m hurdles at the World Masters Athletics in South Korea in 2026.
As for the future, Mr Chua has no plans to slow down. Research suggests that even modest exercise, such as 30 minutes of brisk walking six days a week, can extend life expectancy by over 40 per cent. Running, in particular, has been shown to reduce disability and mortality risks among seniors.
“There’s no such word as ‘retire’,” Mr Chua said. “Think of it this way – you don’t want your muscles to atrophy. You’ve got to keep moving, even if it’s just walking.”
