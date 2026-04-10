More than a massage: Osim’s uDream.AI chair sets a new direction for at-home wellness

There are things a machine still cannot replicate. A skilled massage therapist can feel tension, adjust pressure mid-stroke and respond through trained instinct. For those seeking that level of care at home, the gap between human touch and technology has long been apparent.

That gap, however, is narrowing. As expectations around wellness shift, the role of massage chairs is evolving. It is no longer just about mechanical relief, but about creating something more responsive to the body and closer to the touch of trained therapists.

Osim has spent decades refining that idea – and its latest model pushes it further. The uDream.AI Well-being Chair reflects a more layered approach: one that brings together established massage traditions, an immersive five-senses experience and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled insights.