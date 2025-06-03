Not all pain medications are safe to take during dengue season

Severe dengue symptoms include abdominal pain, persistent vomiting and bleeding gums, and require immediate medical attention to prevent life-threatening complications.

“If you develop dengue symptoms, are aware that you have been bitten by mosquitoes, or are living in a known dengue cluster, consult your doctor to test for the illness,” advised Dr Sanjeev.

MANAGING DENGUE SYMPTOMS EFFECTIVELY

Dengue patients often experience a low platelet count, especially as the illness progresses, which is why it is important to choose the right medication to manage pain and fever.

World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines caution against the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen and aspirin to treat these symptoms as they can potentially increase the risk of bleeding.

“Platelets are blood cells that help with blood clotting. This means that dengue patients with low platelet counts are at a higher risk of excessive bleeding,” explained Dr Vandana Garg, medical and scientific affairs lead (Southeast Asia and Taiwan), Haleon Singapore. “This may be exacerbated by the use of NSAIDs, which can hamper the recovery of the patient’s platelet count or prevent the optimal functioning of remaining platelets.”