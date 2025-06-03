Not all pain medications are safe to take during dengue season
Experts share insights on managing dengue-related symptoms and why non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs should be avoided for dengue pain and fever.
Dengue, a mosquito-borne illness common in subtropical and tropical regions, poses a significant public health concern in Singapore.
According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), there were between 89 and 118 dengue cases weekly in May 2025, bringing the total to almost 2,020 cases since the year began.
A major dengue risk factor in Singapore is the high population of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. According to NEA, dengue transmission typically increases during the warmer months from May to October, as higher temperatures accelerate the development of the Aedes mosquito and speed up the multiplication of the dengue virus within them.
UNDERSTANDING THE SYMPTOMS
Common dengue symptoms include mild to high fever, severe headache, muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting and skin rash. However, not all dengue patients exhibit the characteristic rash. Routine dengue tests are most sensitive 72 hours after the onset of symptoms, which means that testing too early could lead to a false negative result.
“Every day, numerous patients with undiagnosed dengue present with a fever at the accident and emergency departments of hospitals,” said Dr Sanjeev Shanker, emergency medicine specialist at StarMed Specialist Centre. “It is important to differentiate dengue from other minor viral febrile (fever-related) illnesses as dengue patients require careful and prolonged monitoring to ensure that they do not develop severe dengue.”
The World Health Organization recommends paracetamol as the primary medication for managing fever and pain caused by dengue. Video: Mediacorp Brand Studio
Severe dengue symptoms include abdominal pain, persistent vomiting and bleeding gums, and require immediate medical attention to prevent life-threatening complications.
“If you develop dengue symptoms, are aware that you have been bitten by mosquitoes, or are living in a known dengue cluster, consult your doctor to test for the illness,” advised Dr Sanjeev.
MANAGING DENGUE SYMPTOMS EFFECTIVELY
Dengue patients often experience a low platelet count, especially as the illness progresses, which is why it is important to choose the right medication to manage pain and fever.
World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines caution against the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen and aspirin to treat these symptoms as they can potentially increase the risk of bleeding.
“Platelets are blood cells that help with blood clotting. This means that dengue patients with low platelet counts are at a higher risk of excessive bleeding,” explained Dr Vandana Garg, medical and scientific affairs lead (Southeast Asia and Taiwan), Haleon Singapore. “This may be exacerbated by the use of NSAIDs, which can hamper the recovery of the patient’s platelet count or prevent the optimal functioning of remaining platelets.”
WHO recommends paracetamol as the primary medication for managing fever and pain caused by dengue. “Paracetamol is available in various formulations like syrups, tablets and suppositories, and is suitable for use in children, adults and the elderly, when used as directed,” added Dr Garg.
STEPPING UP PREVENTION EFFORTS
Dr Sanjeev emphasised the importance of proactive measures from the government and the community in implementing preventive strategies to curb mosquito breeding and minimise the risk of bites. Suggested measures include wearing protective clothing, using mosquito repellents and eliminating potential breeding sites around homes.
“Be extra vigilant if your neighbourhood is a dengue cluster. This is usually indicated by posters in public areas stating the number of dengue cases detected,” Dr Sanjeev said.
He also highlighted the importance of personal responsibility in preventing the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes, which can be achieved by following the “BLOCK” steps: Break up hardened soil; lift and empty flowerpot plates; overturn pails and wipe their rims; change water in vases; and keep roof gutters clear.
By enhancing understanding of dengue symptoms, following WHO guidelines for symptom management and actively engaging in dengue prevention efforts, everyone can do their part to minimise dengue outbreaks and foster a healthier environment for all.
Learn more about dengue and effective symptom management.