Singapore among Southeast Asia’s AI frontrunners, but deeper transformation is needed

While AI adoption continues to grow across Asia Pacific, the risk of stagnation remains. According to the report, only 57 per cent of companies in the region are reshaping workflows – compared with 70 per cent of global leaders.

As AI becomes more integrated into business processes, leaders have a responsibility to ensure it drives meaningful change and business value. Mr Walters identified three strategies for AI transformation: deployment, where AI is embedded into daily operations to enhance productivity; reshaping, which involves transforming end-to-end processes; and invention, which focuses on creating new business models and offerings powered by AI.

“Many firms in Asia Pacific stop at deployment,” he noted. “When companies only implement tools without rethinking how work is done, the gains are often marginal. The priority now is to invest in reshaping and inventing.”

Achieving this requires focusing on people, not just technology. “Unless jobs themselves are redefined, meaningful value cannot be created,” said Mr Walters. “For Singapore firms, the next step is not more tools – it’s redesigning systems and managing change effectively to convert adoption into real productivity gains.”

BUILDING CONFIDENCE THROUGH LEADERSHIP AND COMMUNICATION