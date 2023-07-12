Malaysia confirms arrest of 1MDB's ex-lawyer Jasmine Loo

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia: Former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) lawyer Jasmine Loo Ai Swan was arrested last Friday (Jul 7) to assist in investigations into the misappropriation of funds, Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed on Wednesday.

Mr Saifuddin said that Ms Loo was arrested at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters (IPD) in Kuala Lumpur and was remanded on Saturday.

He added that Ms Loo, through her lawyer, was said to be willing to cooperate and assist the police investigation in the 1MDB case, according to Section 409 of the Penal Code.

“Loo will assist the police and the Malaysian government (to) investigate the 1MDB case,” he said without revealing further details, including her remand period.

On Jan 20, the Kuala Lumpur High Court allowed the prosecution's application to forfeit the rights to two luxury cars and money amounting to RM22,600 (US$4,860) belonging to Loo.

The court also allowed the application of a third party, namely OCBC, to claim a condominium unit in Mont Kiara, which was seized from Loo.

Loo is said to be a close associate of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, who is wanted for his key role in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal.