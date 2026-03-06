56 Afghan civilians killed in conflict with Pakistan since last week: UN

GENEVA: The United Nations rights chief said on Friday (Mar 6) that 56 Afghan civilians had been killed - nearly half of them children - since hostilities with neighbouring Pakistan intensified last week.

"I plead with all parties to bring an end to the conflict, and to prioritise helping those experiencing extreme hardship," Volker Turk said in a statement.

The neighbours have clashed along the frontier since Feb 26, when Afghanistan launched a border offensive in retaliation for Pakistani airstrikes.

Islamabad has hit back along the border and with fresh airstrikes, bombing multiple sites including the former United States air base at Bagram, the capital Kabul and the southern city of Kandahar.

Turk said that since the intensification of hostilities, "56 civilians, including 24 children and six women, have been killed".

"A further 129 people, including 41 children and 31 women, have been injured," he said.

And since the start of the year, the numbers are even higher, with 69 civilians killed in Afghanistan and 141 injured, he said.

Pakistan insists it has not killed any civilians in the conflict. Casualty claims from both sides are difficult to verify independently.

The UN refugee agency said on Thursday that around 115,000 Afghans and 3,000 people in Pakistan had been displaced by the fighting in the past week.

"Civilians on both sides of the border are now having to flee from airstrikes, heavy artillery fire, mortar shelling and gunfire," Turk said.

He lamented that a new wave of violence was affecting people "whose lives have been tormented by violence and misery for so long".

He highlighted that over 2 million Afghans had returned to Afghanistan since Pakistan started to implement its "Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan" in September 2023.

And nearly as many were believed to remain in Pakistan, "where many face hardship and constant fear of arrest and deportation", he said.

"As a result of the violence, humanitarian assistance is unable to reach many of those desperately in need. This is piling misery on misery," the rights chief said.

He called on "the Pakistan military and Afghan de facto security forces to end immediately their fighting, and to prioritise helping the millions who depend on aid".

