Is 68% spike in Penang LRT project cost ‘cause for alarm’ and will it hurt Anwar?

KUALA LUMPUR: An already troubled multi-billion-dollar transportation overhaul for Penang has come under public scrutiny and drawn criticisms, after the federal government recently announced a sharp 68 per cent spike in its projected budget.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that the cost of the Penang Light Rail Transit (LRT) Mutiara Line project would now be capped at around RM16 billion to RM17 billion, and not RM10 billion (US$2.4billion) previously announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the 2024 Budget.

Loke told Parliament last Monday (Aug 18) that the previous amount was only a preliminary projection that did not account for detailed value management and engineering assessments.

Within days, Malaysia Rapid Transit Corporation (MRT Corp) - the project developer and asset owner of the LRT Mutiara Line - said that the revised RM16.8 billion budget approved by the government “does not represent uncontrolled cost escalation”.

Rather, it was due to global supply chain inflation, rising land values, and increased scope of work, local media quoted the company as saying.

The cost had also risen from RM10 billion to RM13 billion after the federal government took over the project last year and added an additional line that would link the main hub in the capital of George Town with Penang Sentral on the mainland with a 5km bridge across the sea.