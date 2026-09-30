Ex-husband, in-laws accused of murdering Hong Kong model Abby Choi appear in court

HONG KONG: The ex-husband and in-laws of Hong Kong model and influencer Abby Choi accused of murdering her appeared before court on Wednesday (Sep 30), in a gruesome case that has sent shockwaves through the city.

Police discovered parts of 28-year-old Choi's dismembered body at a house in suburban Hong Kong in 2023.

An influencer with over 140,000 followers on Instagram, Choi had shared photos of her attending Paris Fashion Week just days before her death.

Her death was widely reported in the city, where violent crime is rare.