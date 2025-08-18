20 years after peace deal, Aceh battles poverty, broken promises and fading hope

ACEH, Indonesia: Two decades ago, the Indonesian province of Aceh emerged from nearly 30 years of brutal conflict between separatist fighters and the central government.

More than 15,000 lives were lost to guerrilla warfare that raged through mountains and villages, leaving deep scars on the region.

The turning point came in 2005 after a devastating tsunami prompted both sides to pursue peace.

The resulting Helsinki Agreement – signed on Aug 15, 2005 – brought an end to the bloodshed, granting Aceh special autonomy under the Indonesian government and the hope of a better future.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Peace has reigned in Aceh since then, but many say the promise remains only partially fulfilled.

ONLY 30% OF AGREEMENT CARRIED OUT: GOVERNOR

Pidie regency was once the epicentre of chaos and violence in Indonesia.

The regency used to be a stronghold of the Free Aceh Movement, or GAM – a separatist group that fought fiercely for independence from Jakarta.

Reminders of the past linger in Pidie, in particular, a staircase remains at the site of the former Rumoh Geudong which the Indonesian military used to torture civilians suspected of links to separatist rebels. Locals destroyed the building in 1998, fearing it might again become a place of abuse.