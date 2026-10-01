‘Neither feasible nor desirable’: Why AI slowdown debate looks different in India

BENGALURU, India: Farm robots, drones and diagnostic tools filled a sprawling exhibition, alongside displays showing how artificial intelligence could be put to work in classrooms and public services.

The showcase at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi in February offered a glimpse of the AI future the country is chasing - one focused less on pushing the boundaries than on putting the technology to work across its vast economy.

That puts India in a different position as calls grow globally to slow the development of the world’s most powerful AI models, say analysts.

They say the world’s sixth-largest economy is not yet pushing that frontier, making wider adoption and its potential economic gains a more immediate priority.

The bigger calculation is how to harness AI for productivity and development while managing the disruption it could bring to jobs, observers say.