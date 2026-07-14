India's AI training boom draws professionals seeking an edge, but questions remain over quality
In the first of a two-part series on how India is preparing for an AI-powered future, CNA examines the growing business of artificial intelligence upskilling and the questions surrounding the value of these programmes.
MUMBAI: From online courses and bootcamps to programmes for working professionals, artificial intelligence training is becoming a big business in India.
As companies increasingly adopt AI, growing numbers of working professionals and jobseekers are paying to learn skills they hope will keep them competitive.
"The faster growth … is coming (from) employed learners and working professionals who believe that unless they reskill, upskill and reimagine their current roles in the world of AI, they will all become obsolete and a part of history," said Shantanu Rooj, founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech.
The Mumbai-based learning solutions provider says enrolment in its AI and AI-related programmes has nearly doubled over the past year.
A 2024 report by technology industry body NASSCOM and consulting firm Deloitte found that six in 10 Indian workers believe acquiring AI skills can enhance their career prospects.
INVESTING IN FUTURE CAREERS
Business analyst Anubhav Sengupta is among those betting that AI training will pay off.
Studying in his spare time, he has spent about US$1,000 on a six-month agentic AI course at Amquest Education, a training institute launched last year in Mumbai.
He hopes the programme will improve both his employability and earning potential by helping him use AI tools to analyse large volumes of data more efficiently.
"These days you need to be well-versed with all the AI tools," he said.
"(Although) in my current domain … AI is not something which can replace my domain expertise, but rather a productivity accelerator."
A FAST-GROWING BUSINESS
The rising demand for acquiring AI skills has created opportunities for both new training providers and established education companies.
Some courses are available online, including on platforms such as YouTube, while others provide structured programmes and certifications.
Online education platform upGrad, which was founded in 2015 to provide professional education for working adults, says AI is a major growth area.
"It's our fastest-growing category," said Myleeta Aga Williams, CEO for international at upGrad.
"We've launched portfolio programmes with university partners, and we've also launched programmes independently and (they are) equally well-received."
DEMAND GROWS, BUT SO DO CONCERNS
As more companies enter the AI training market, providers say ensuring quality will become increasingly crucial.
"It's important to ensure there are regulations (so that people) don’t get cheated by unscrupulous players," TeamLease’s Rooj said.
Recruiters say the appeal of AI training goes beyond concerns about job displacement. As businesses adopt the technology, employers are putting more emphasis on candidates who can use AI effectively at work.
They also caution that completing an AI course alone is unlikely to guarantee a better job or higher salary.
"Across sectors, companies are investing in AI-led transformation. Because of that, there is a good amount of demand for talent that knows how to use AI, how to speak in the language of AI," said Anand V, Asia-Pacific chief information officer at recruitment firm Randstad.
"But the promotions and salaries, it comes to people who are actually continuously learning and adapting and are able to translate their AI knowledge into tangible results."