India investigators say it is too early to draw conclusions on Air India crash cause

NEW DELHI: India's aircraft accident investigation body said on Thursday (Jul 17) it was too early to reach any "definite conclusions" on what led to the deadly Air India Boeing plane crash last month that killed 260 people.

"We urge both the public and the media to refrain from spreading premature narratives that risk undermining the integrity of the investigative process," Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) chief GVG Yugandhar said, adding that the investigation is still not complete.

Earlier on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with United States officials' early assessment of evidence, reported that a cockpit recording of dialogue between the two pilots of the flight indicated that the captain cut the flow of fuel to the plane's engines.

Reuters could not independently verify the Wall Street Journal's report.