Air India admits compliance culture needs overhaul after flying Airbus without permit

NEW DELHI: An Air India investigation into why one of its Airbus planes conducted eight commercial flights without an airworthiness permit found "systemic failures", a company document showed, putting the lives of hundreds of passengers at risk.

An Airbus A320 flew passengers between New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad from Nov 24 to Nov 25 without the mandatory Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC), a key permit issued annually by the regulator after a plane passes safety and compliance checks.

Air India found that engineers and pilots had failed to check the aircraft's documents and that changes were needed to bolster compliance protocols.

"Critical information was not shared with all relevant stakeholders, and opportunities for timely intervention were missed," said the internal investigation report, which was reviewed by Reuters.

"The incident highlights the need for urgent improvements in process discipline, communication, and compliance culture," added the report, which was dated Dec 6.

The findings, with a cover letter signed by Chief Operations Officer Captain Basil Kwauk, have been submitted to Indian aviation authorities, but have not been made public.

The report is a stark admission from an airline that suffered its worst disaster when a Boeing Dreamliner crashed moments after take-off in June, killing 260 people.