Malaysia's parliament fails to pass Bill limiting PM's tenure to 10 years

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's lower house of parliament on Monday (Mar 2) narrowly rejected a constitutional amendment that would limit the premiership to two terms, in a vote marked by high abstention, although without explicit "nays".

The proposed amendment, which sought to limit any individual's service as prime minister to 10 years, was part of the reform agenda of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's ruling coalition.

Anwar, who came to power in 2022, has faced increasing pressure to deliver on campaign promises, with critics accusing him of faltering on reforms.

The Bill was rejected as 146 lawmakers voting in favour fell just two short of the two-thirds majority required to pass the amendment.

Forty-four MPs abstained from voting while 32 were absent.

Law Minister Azalina Othman Said, speaking before the vote, rebutted opposition claims that the amendment could undermine the authority of the king, who has the constitutional power to appoint a prime minister.

Instead, she argued the term limit would bolster institutional integrity by preventing indefinite concentration of power at the executive level.

The failure to pass the Bill comes amid growing discontent, including from within the ruling coalition, regarding the implementation of Anwar's reform plans.

Anwar said in January his administration would press ahead with other reforms this year, including introducing an ombudsman law.

This week, parliament is expected to debate another Bill aimed at separating the attorney general's dual role as the government's top legal adviser and public prosecutor.

The existing arrangement has raised concerns over potential conflicts of interest, as attorneys-general are appointed by the prime minister.

Ten lawmakers from Anwar's party last month threatened to pull support from that Bill, saying it risked creating a new office whose powers were concentrated among a few individuals.