Regional issues high on the agenda as ASEAN foreign ministers meet in Manila

Regional crises are expected to dominate discussions once again as foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gather in Manila this week.

Among the issues under scrutiny are energy and food security, the ongoing crisis in Myanmar and South China Sea tensions, as the regional bloc reviews progress on key challenges that have shaped its agenda throughout the year.

ENERGY SECURITY

At the ASEAN Summit in Cebu in May, the conflict in the Middle East brought fuel shortages, rising oil prices and disruptions to global trade routes to the forefront of regional concerns.

Two months on, analysts say Southeast Asia has managed the situation relatively well compared with many other parts of the world.

Sharon Seah of the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute said ASEAN has weathered the crisis by diversifying its energy partners, reducing reliance on individual suppliers and implementing short-term measures to cushion the impact of fuel shortages.

However, she said that these measures alone are insufficient to ensure long-term energy security, and the “real fix” lies in reducing the region’s dependence on fossil fuels by speeding up the transition to renewables.

“The clearest way forward is to accelerate regional decarbonisation efforts, harness renewable energy sources for power generation and improve regional energy interconnectivity,” said the principal fellow and coordinator of the institute’s Climate Change in Southeast Asia Programme.

She added that ASEAN should step up the operationalisation of the ASEAN Power Grid, a flagship regional initiative that would allow member states to share electricity across borders.

The project will require governments to strengthen cross-border transmission infrastructure, modernise electricity grids, invest in battery storage technologies and align regulatory frameworks.