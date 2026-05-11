ASEAN’s proposed resilience measures must go into ‘full gear’, but domestic priorities a stumbling block

CEBU, Philippines: In a packed media conference room near the luxury beach resorts on Mactan island in central Philippines, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr made an assessment of the urgent task ahead for Southeast Asian countries.

The ongoing Middle East conflict has wrought supply disruptions that hit the region hard, as leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gathered on the island last Friday (May 8) to endorse measures aimed at boosting cooperation on energy and food security as well as improving coordination during crises.

“We needed it last month. Forget about next month, six months, a year from now. We needed it yesterday, if not sooner, sort of thing. So, that's the way we are approaching the problem,” Marcos said.

The 48th ASEAN Summit that concluded on Friday saw leaders propose new ideas like a regional fuel stockpile and a standby mechanism for food security to cushion against the impacts of the Strait of Hormuz closure - and potentially similar incidents in the future that could strain crucial fuel and fertiliser supplies to the region.

They also agreed to consider a “crisis communication and coordination protocol” for foreign ministers to ensure a “coherent, timely and coordinated” regional response to crises that impact multiple sectors.

Experts weigh in on the need for these ideas and the challenges of turning them into reality.

TO SHARE OR STOCKPILE FUEL

Marcos told reporters on Friday that individual ASEAN member states could independently decide how they were going to get energy during the fuel supply crisis caused by the Middle East conflict.

“It's left to individual countries to make their own arrangements on how to gain supply, because we are all in a different situation,” he said.

But he insisted that ASEAN members were pulling in the same direction on the regional fuel stockpile proposal, saying that leaders had “unanimously agreed” on its principle though officials were still figuring out operational details.

“So, we are trying to even out those differences between countries. We are making our own arrangements, but at the same time we are coming together and developing the idea that we will have a fuel reserve (of) all the different kinds of fuel,” he added.