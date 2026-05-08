ASEAN mulls sharing fuel, food resources as fears of prolonged disruptions grow

On the regional fuel stockpile, Marcos told the media after the summit that ASEAN leaders had discussed a "mechanism" for having a "reservoir" of different fuel products that can be shared among member states.

"The situation right now is very different for each country. Some countries have a surplus of a certain kind of fuel. Other people have a shortage, and we're trying to balance that out," he said at a press conference.

"And when something like this happens - a war happens and a trade route like the Strait of Hormuz is closed with all the attendant effects - we have somewhere to immediately run to for emergency supply."

ASEAN is expected to issue a joint declaration that includes plans to launch a contingency plan that upholds international law, sovereignty and freedom of navigation in response to the Middle East conflict. This is based on a draft declaration seen by Associated Press.

On Thursday, Malaysia’s Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Johari Ghani reportedly said that ASEAN is exploring the possibility of establishing a regional fuel stockpile to improve resilience against future supply disruptions.

The proposal would allow member states to coordinate fuel needs and reserves as a regional grouping instead of acting individually, he said on the sidelines of the summit, held in Cebu in central Philippines.

Johari said the proposed framework could involve the private sector and enable all ASEAN member states to access the stockpile and attract more investment into the energy sector in future.