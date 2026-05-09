ASEAN discussions on regional fuel stockpile in very early stage, says PM Wong

CEBU, Philippines: Discussions on an ASEAN regional fuel stockpile are at a very early stage, and will continue if the idea is worth pursuing, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Saturday (May 9).

Speaking to Singapore journalists in Cebu, where he attended the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, Mr Wong said a regional fuel stockpile was one of the new ideas that came up at the meeting.

Mr Wong noted that ASEAN has a rice stockpile, which involves member states plus China, Japan and South Korea. Under the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve, rice is stockpiled for immediate release during disasters without disrupting market prices.

“So the question is, would we be able to do something similar for energy, be it within ASEAN or with external partners,” he added.

“It's an idea that was discussed briefly amongst the leaders, but it's not been fully fleshed out.”

Ministers from the region will need more discussions, and talks may continue if countries show interest, said Mr Wong.

These discussions will continue at the next ASEAN Summit, expected to be held in November in Manila, and maybe in Singapore next year when the country takes over as ASEAN chair, he added.

On the regional fuel stockpile, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr told the media after the summit that ASEAN leaders had discussed a "mechanism" for having a "reservoir" of different fuel products that can be shared among member states.

"The situation right now is very different for each country. Some countries have a surplus of a certain kind of fuel. Other people have a shortage, and we're trying to balance that out," he said at a press conference on Friday evening.

"And when something like this happens – a war happens and a trade route like the Strait of Hormuz is closed with all the attendant effects – we have somewhere to immediately run to for emergency supply."