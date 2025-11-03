ASEAN reaffirms unity and defence cooperation amid regional tensions

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reaffirmed its unity and commitment to strengthening regional defence cooperation at its recently concluded defence ministers’ meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

In a joint statement, the regional bloc underscored the importance of upholding international law and promoting stability through collaboration.

The meeting also welcomed defence chiefs from major powers including the United States, China and India, reflecting the growing global interest in security in the region.

DEFENCE COLLABORATION

Delegates explored new areas of cooperation, including cyber defence, artificial intelligence and disaster response.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

One of the most closely watched topics was the South China Sea, where overlapping territorial claims have long posed a flashpoint for tensions.

Defence leaders renewed hopes for finalising a long-discussed code of conduct to govern activities in the disputed waters.

The Philippines, which has succeeded the ASEAN chairmanship from Malaysia, said it would make the framework a top priority during its tenure.