ASEAN to discuss engagement with Myanmar at special meeting, Philippines says

MANILA: An upcoming meeting between foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and their counterpart from Myanmar will tackle the country's civil war and its engagement with the bloc after five years in the cold, the Philippines said on Friday (Jul 10).

As chair of the 11-member ASEAN, the Philippines will lead Sunday's gathering in Bangkok, the first in-person meeting with Myanmar's top diplomat since a 2021 coup and ensuing conflict that led to the exclusion of the ruling generals from the bloc's summits.

The coup by an army that has ruled Myanmar for five of the past six decades triggered chaos, with a crackdown on protests leading to a civil war in which an estimated 100,000 people have been killed and millions displaced, with the military accused of widespread atrocities.

Myanmar's military denies those allegations. The country is now ruled by a nominally civilian government following an election earlier this year, with the former armed forces commander Min Aung Hlaing as president.

The Philippine foreign ministry stressed Myanmar remained an integral part of ASEAN, and Sunday's meeting would be informal, giving Myanmar's foreign minister a chance to brief counterparts on the situation in the country.

"They are expected to exchange views on ASEAN's engagement with Myanmar, as well as on possible concrete steps in which Myanmar may address concerns on the cessation of violence, constructive dialogue among concerned parties, and humanitarian assistance," it said in a statement.