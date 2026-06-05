‘The ground is shifting somewhat’: ASEAN does not want an isolated Myanmar, says Thai foreign minister

BANGKOK: Discussions among Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) leaders during the bloc’s recent summit in Cebu indicate a growing willingness among some member states to reassess their approach to Myanmar, said Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

“I sense that the ground is shifting somewhat. I think we don't want an isolated Myanmar,” Sihasak told CNA in a wide-ranging interview on Friday (Jun 5).

“We recognise that the way forward towards peace will be step by step. But we need engagement, and I sense that some of the member countries are re-looking at their approach as well.”

ASEAN has continued to grapple with how to handle Myanmar following years of armed conflict that have strained regional unity and complicated efforts to implement the Five-Point Consensus.

The Five-Point Consensus is a plan adopted by ASEAN to address the political and humanitarian crisis in Myanmar after the 2021 military coup.

Since 2022, the bloc has barred Myanmar’s generals from attending high-level meetings for failing to honour its peace commitments.

While Thailand has maintained communication channels with Myanmar's leadership following recent elections, Sihasak insisted that Bangkok’s engagement policy is not unconditional.

Sihasak previously said in February that Bangkok aims to be a “bridge” between ASEAN and Myanmar.

"The (Myanmar) government will also have to address the concerns on the part of ASEAN under the Five-Point Consensus - which is reduction of violence, which is credible dialogue and humanitarian assistance,” he stressed.

Those measures, he said, would serve as the basis for any eventual return of Myanmar to full participation in ASEAN processes.

Thailand's objective is not to abandon the Five-Point Consensus but to pursue its implementation “in a realistic way”, Sihasak added.