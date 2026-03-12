ASEAN ministers to hold meetings to address Middle East crisis

MANILA: The widening conflict in the Middle East is expected to dominate discussions at Friday's (Mar 13) ASEAN economic ministers' retreat, with foreign ministers also holding a virtual meeting on the same day to tackle a deepening crisis that has upended global markets.

The Philippines, this year's ASEAN chair, is hosting the meetings as officials weigh impacts and responses to surging oil prices as well as disruptions to shipping, logistics and trade flows across the region's export-reliant economies.

"The concern is a given," Philippine trade undersecretary Allan Gepty told reporters, saying the region could not ignore the effects of the crisis on inflation and jobs.

Joint United States and Israeli strikes on Iran launched almost two weeks ago have so far killed around 2,000 people and have thrown global energy markets and transport into chaos.

The conflict has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint that funnels about a fifth of the world's oil and LNG to Asia, sending crude surging to above US$100 a barrel.

The crisis has forced ASEAN foreign ministers to call a special virtual meeting to assess the implications for Southeast Asia, where several economies rely heavily on crude and LNG shipments from the Gulf.

The Philippines sources much of its oil needs from the Middle East and Qatar's LNG halt has also tightened supplies.