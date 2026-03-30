Stocks slide in Asia, Brent crude heads for record monthly rise

SYDNEY: Stock futures slid in Asia on Monday (Mar 30) as investors dug in for a protracted Gulf conflict that already has oil prices heading for a record monthly rise, bringing a spike in inflation and the risk of recession to much of the globe.

Pakistan said on Sunday it was preparing to host "meaningful talks" to end the conflict over Iran in coming days even though Tehran earlier accused Washington of preparing a land assault as the US military sends more troops to the region.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis also launched their first attacks on Israel since the start of the conflict.

"Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz, capacity to disrupt global energy and food markets, and sustained missile and drone capabilities give it little incentive to concede, pressuring the US to escalate," said Madison Cartwright, senior geo-economics analyst at CBA.

"We expect the war to run at least into June, with the risk tilted to a longer conflict."

The clampdown on the Strait has sent prices for oil, gas, fertiliser, plastic and aluminium surging, along with fuel for planes and shipping. Prices for food, pharmaceuticals and petrochemical products are all set to rise.

That is bad news for Asia, as much of the region is highly dependent on energy from the Middle East. Futures for Japan's Nikkei were trading down at 50,870, pointing to a steep fall from Friday's close of 53,373.

S&P 500 futures lost another 0.6 per cent, while Nasdaq futures fell 0.7 per cent.

Brent crude rose 2.4 per cent to US$115.33 a barrel, bringing its gains for the month to 59 per cent and topping the jump that followed Iraq's invasion of Kuwait in 1990. US crude climbed 3 per cent to US$102.52, making a monthly rise of 53 per cent.

"The longer the Strait remains closed, the sharper the drawdown in buffer supplies that could spark dramatic increases in the price of crude oil, natural gas and other commodities," warned Bruce Kasman, global head of economics at JPMorgan.

"A scenario in which the Strait remains closed for an additional month would be consistent with oil prices rising towards US$150/bbl and constraints on industrial consumers of energy supply."