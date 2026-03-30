Stocks slide in Asia, Brent crude heads for record monthly rise

SYDNEY: Asian stocks slid on Monday (Mar 30), with Brent crude headed for a record monthly rise, after Yemeni Houthis launched their first attacks on Israel over the weekend, widening the US-Israel war with Iran in the Middle East.

Minutes after Asian markets opened, a barrel of North Sea Brent meanwhile rose 2.98 per cent to US$115.93.

Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi both tumbled over 5 per cent in early trade on Monday.

Brent has soared 59 per cent this month, the steepest monthly jump, exceeding gains seen during the 1990 Gulf War, after the Iran conflict effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit for a fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies.

"Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz, capacity to disrupt global energy and food markets, and sustained missile and drone capabilities give it little incentive to concede, pressuring the US to escalate," said Madison Cartwright, senior geo-economics analyst at CBA.

"We expect the war to run at least into June, with the risk tilted to a longer conflict."

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis also launched their first attacks on Israel since the start of the conflict.

"The conflict is no longer concentrated in the Persian Gulf and around the Strait of Hormuz, but now extends into the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb - one of the world's most crucial chokepoints for crude and refined product flows," JP Morgan analysts led by Natasha Kaneva said in a note.

Saudi crude exports redirected from the Strait of Hormuz to the Yanbu port in the Red Sea reached 4.658 million barrels per day last week, data from analytics firm Kpler showed.

If exports from Yanbu were disrupted, Saudi oil would need to pivot toward Egypt’s Suez-Mediterranean (SUMED) pipeline to the Mediterranean, JP Morgan analysts said.

Much of Asia is highly dependent on energy from the Middle East.

The clampdown on the Strait has also sent prices for fertiliser, plastic and aluminium surging, along with fuel for planes and shipping. Prices for food, pharmaceuticals and petrochemical products are all set to rise.