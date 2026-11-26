SINGAPORE: Vietnam said on Thursday (Nov 26) it was working with the United States to conclude a trade agreement as soon as possible, while Taiwan expressed confidence that its previously agreed 15 per cent tariff rate would remain in place after Washington unveiled a fresh round of duties targeting major trading partners.

Their responses came hours after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on 14 trading partners, including the European Union, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and several Southeast Asian economies.

His administration proposed headline tariff rates of between 20 per cent and 40 per cent to counter what Washington described as excess industrial capacity and other market-distorting practices.

But the actual duties could be capped at lower rates under trade agreements already concluded or still being negotiated with Washington.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the tariffs would not take effect until after a Jan 25 public hearing.

VIETNAM PUSHES FOR TRADE DEAL

Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade said Hanoi was working with Washington to complete a trade agreement "as soon as possible".

The ministry said it would participate fully in the next stages of the USTR investigation, including registering for and attending the public hearing, presenting its views and responding to questions from US officials.

The US is Vietnam's largest export market; the US' trade deficit with Vietnam is the largest that it has with any partner.

Vietnam has yet to conclude its trade negotiations with Washington.

Under the USTR proposal, Vietnamese goods would face a capped tariff rate of 20 per cent if an agreement is reached. The rate could rise to 35 per cent if negotiations fail.

TAIWAN CONFIDENT 15% RATE WILL HOLD

Taiwan, meanwhile, said it was confident Washington would maintain the 15 per cent tariff rate previously agreed between the two sides.

Based on communications with the US, Taipei said it expected both sides to maintain the existing rate.

Taiwan and the US signed an investment cooperation memorandum of understanding in January and an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade in February.

Those arrangements secured preferential treatment for semiconductors and other technology products, which account for more than 70 per cent of Taiwan's exports to the US.

Taiwan is home to TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, which is investing US$265 billion to build new manufacturing facilities in the US.