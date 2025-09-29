Most Asian markets track Wall St higher after US inflation data

HONG KONG: Most Asian markets rose on Monday (Sep 29), tracking gains on Wall Street, following United States inflation figures that met expectations and soothed concerns about Donald Trump's latest tariff salvo.

However, investors were keeping a wary eye on Washington, where lawmakers have failed to reach a funding compromise to keep the government running, which observers say could affect the release of key data.

All three main indexes in New York ended in the green on Friday, snapping three straight losses following news that the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation rose in line with expectations, giving the bank room to cut interest rates again.

While the 2.7 per cent reading on the August personal consumption expenditures index was up from 2.6 per cent in July and well above the Fed's 2 per cent target, policymakers are focusing on supporting the labour market after a string of weak jobs readings.

Their cut earlier this month - the first since December - came as a closely watched guide indicated two more were in the pipeline before January.

Attention now turns to the key non-farm payrolls (NFP) report due Friday.

However, there are concerns that could be postponed by a possible government shutdown this week as US politicians struggle to reach a funding deal, with some analysts suggesting the labour department could be hit.

With a deadline for a deal coming on Tuesday, congressional leaders on both sides are due to meet President Trump to try to resolve the issue, which could see some key services closed down.

Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic House leader, said on ABC that he was "hopeful" that a deal could be struck before the Tuesday cutoff.

His colleague Chuck Schumer, the Democrats' Senate leader, echoed that guarded optimism and said any potential breakthroughs would depend on Trump's Republicans.

Trump has struck a defiant tone in pushing for his own agenda and last week cancelled a meeting to discuss the stalemate with senior opposition leaders, which will instead take place on Monday.

"If we hear early this week that the NFP report will be delayed (potentially until the govt re-opens), traders may recalibrate their approach to risk and increase their sensitivity to" other jobs figures, said Pepperstone's Chris Weston.