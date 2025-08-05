Asian markets track Wall St rally on Fed rate cut bets

HONG KONG: Stock markets rose on Tuesday (Aug 5) as investors grow increasingly confident the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month, despite concerns about the United States economy and Donald Trump's tariffs.

The gains tracked a rally on Wall Street, where traders rediscovered their mojo following Friday's sell-off that was fuelled by news that fewer-than-expected American jobs were created in July, while the previous two months' figures were revised down sharply.

The reading raised concerns that the world's biggest economy was in worse shape than expected, though it also fanned bets the Fed will slash in September, with markets pricing the chance of a 25-basis-point reduction at about 95 per cent, according to Bloomberg.

There is also talk that bank officials could go for twice as much as that.

"The narrative flipped fast: soft jobs equals soft Fed, and soft Fed equals risk-on," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

But he warned that "if cuts are coming because the labour market is slipping from 'cooling' to 'cracking', then we're skating closer to the edge than we care to admit".

He added: "That dichotomy - between rate cuts as stimulus and rate cuts as warning flare - is now front and centre.

"If the Fed moves proactively to shield markets from the tariff storm and weak labour, the equity rally has legs. But if policymakers are reacting to a sharper downturn that is in full swing, the runway shortens quickly."