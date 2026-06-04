Asian stocks slide on flare-up in Middle East fighting, oil eases off highs

SINGAPORE: Asian stocks fell on Thursday (Jun 4) as renewed fighting between the US and Iran rattled investors, although oil slipped from recent highs after Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.5 per cent, while S&P 500 e-mini futures slipped 0.5 per cent. Korean shares reopened as much as 2.6 per cent lower after a holiday, while Japan's Nikkei 225 slumped 1.9 per cent.

"Financial markets shifted back into a risk-off mode as the US and Iran exchanged fire again," analysts from Westpac wrote in a research report.

Stocks on Wall Street dropped overnight, with the S&P 500 falling 0.7 per cent and oil prices rising around 2 per cent as talks between Tehran and Washington showed little progress and hostilities erupted anew.

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Traders looked through better-than-expected US ISM services sector PMI data, which rose in May as businesses preemptively placed orders and rebuilt inventories in anticipation of shortages and higher prices because of the Iran war.

Brent crude futures were 1.3 per cent lower at US$96.59 a barrel as trading resumed on Thursday after Lebanon and Israel agreed to implement a ceasefire, which is contingent on a complete cessation of fire from the Iran-aligned Hezbollah militia and the evacuation of all its operatives from the South Litani Sector.

The two sides had agreed last month to a ceasefire but hostilities had continued.