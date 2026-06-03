Deadly drone strike on Kuwait airport as Iran, US trade fire

KUWAIT CITY: An Iranian drone strike on a passenger terminal in Kuwait's international airport killed one person and wounded 63 more on Wednesday (Jun 3), Kuwaiti officials said, as conflict escalated between Tehran and US forces in the Gulf.

The attacks marked one of the more severe tests yet of a fragile Apr 8 ceasefire that has largely held despite sporadic strikes, a pause after more than a month of war sparked by the US and Israeli attack on Iran.

Kuwait's military dubbed the attack on the airport an act of "criminal Iranian aggression", while Iran's Revolutionary Guards accused US forces of provoking the strikes by targeting a tanker and a communications tower on the country's Qeshm Island.

The Kuwaiti foreign ministry condemned an attack "that once again targeted vital and civilian infrastructure ... killing one person and injuring others." An airport source told AFP that the deceased was an Indian national at the airport.

Health ministry spokesman Abdullah al-Sanad said 25 ambulances were dispatched and that 63 people were treated for injuries "including head wounds, cerebral haemorrhages, amputations and injuries resulting from explosions".

Kuwait suspended air traffic after the attack and diverted arriving planes to other destinations, but later restarted Kuwait Airways flights. The international airport has been targeted several times during the war, and had only fully resumed operations on Monday.