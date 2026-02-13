Bangladesh's BNP wins sweeping election majority, promise of stability

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won an overwhelming two-thirds majority on Friday (Feb 13) in general elections, a result expected to bring stability after months of tumult following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a Gen Z-led uprising in 2024.

Latest counts in a vote seen as the South Asian nation's first truly competitive election in years gave the BNP and its allies at least 212 of the 299 seats up for grabs, domestic TV channels said. The opposition Jamaat-e-Islami and its allies won 70 seats in the Jatiya Sangsad, or House of the Nation.

The Election Commission put the BNP at 181 seats, the Jamaat-e-Islami at 61 and others at 7, with full official results not expected before noon (2pm, Singapore time) on Friday.

The BNP, which returns to power after 20 years, thanked the people soon and called for special prayers on Friday for the nation and its people.

"Despite winning ... by a large margin of votes, no celebratory procession or rally shall be organised," the party said in a statement.

The National Citizen Party (NCP), led by youth activists who played a key role in toppling Hasina and was a part of the Jamaat-led alliance, won just five of the 30 seats it contested.