Bangladesh political heir Tarique Rahman poised for PM

DHAKA: Long overshadowed by his parents and heir to one of Bangladesh's most powerful political dynasties, Tarique Rahman has finally stepped into the spotlight.

At 60, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader is preparing to take charge of the South Asian nation of 170 million, driven by what he calls an ambition to "do better".

A year and a half after the deadly uprising that toppled Sheikh Hasina's iron-fisted regime, the BNP said they had won a "sweeping victory" in parliamentary elections held on Thursday (Feb 12).

Official results are yet to be declared, but the United States offered congratulations to Rahman on a "historic" win.

His rise marks a remarkable turnaround for a man who only returned to Bangladesh in December after 17 years in exile in Britain, far from Dhaka's political storms.

Widely known as Tarique Zia, he carries a political name that has shaped every stage of his life.

He was 15 when his father, President Ziaur Rahman, was assassinated in 1981.

Tarique's mother, Khaleda Zia - a three-time prime minister and a towering figure in Bangladeshi politics for decades - died aged 80 in December, just days after his return home.