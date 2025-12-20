Bangladesh tightens security after youth leader’s killing as media attacks stoke unrest fears

Bangladesh tightened ‌security on Saturday (Dec 20), deploying police and paramilitary forces in the capital Dhaka ahead of funeral prayers for a slain youth leader and election candidate whose death has sparked a surge of violence.

The unrest in the South Asian nation after the shooting death of Sharif Osman Hadi has included coordinated mob attacks on major newspapers and cultural institutions.

Hadi, 32, a key figure in the student-led uprising last year that toppled longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was shot in the head by masked assailants in ‌Dhaka last week while launching his campaign. He died on Thursday night ‌in Singapore after six days on life support.

Bangladesh is to elect a new parliament on Feb 12 - a transition many hope will help the Muslim-majority nation of 175 million people recover from nearly two years of instability and reclaim its position as a regional success story.