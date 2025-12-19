Who is Sharif Osman Hadi, the youth leader whose assassination sparked protests in Bangladesh?

The assassination of Bangladeshi youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi on Thursday (Dec 18) has triggered violent protests in the country.

Hadi, 32, was shot on the streets of the capital Dhaka last Friday.

He died six days later in a Singapore hospital.

KEY FIGURE IN 2024 UPRISING

Hadi was a prominent figure in the July 2024 uprising, which resulted in the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He was an outspoken critic of Hasina, as well as India, where she fled.

Hadi was seen as a bridge between student groups and wider political mobilisation. He helped organise protests and communicate the demands of student groups calling for political reform during the July uprising.

After Hasina's 15-year rule ended, Hadi founded the Inqilab Moncho group, or Platform for Revolution, which has been organising street protests and campaigns denouncing Hasina and India.

Hasina's opponents blame her government for being subservient to India during her rule.

They also seek her return to Bangladesh to face punishment. A court sentenced her to death in November for crimes against humanity.