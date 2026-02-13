Bangladesh's BNP wins big in historic parliamentary election

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party won a landslide parliamentary election on Friday (Feb 13), local TV stations showed, securing a resounding mandate in a pivotal vote that is expected to restore political stability in the South Asian nation.

The parliamentary election held on Thursday was Bangladesh's first vote since the 2024 Gen Z-driven uprising that toppled long‑time premier Sheikh Hasina.

A clear outcome had been seen as crucial for stability in the Muslim-majority country of 175 million after months of deadly anti-Hasina unrest disrupted everyday life and hit major industries, including the apparel sector in the world's second-largest garment exporter.

It was also the first national election to follow recent revolts led by the under-30s that have cropped up through the wider region. Nepal is set to hold a vote next month.

BNP SAILS TO VICTORY

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Opinion polls had given BNP an edge and the party lived up to the forecasts, with the coalition it dominates winning 209 seats to secure an overwhelming two-thirds majority in the 300-member Jatiya Sangsad, or House of the Nation, Jamuna TV showed.

Soon after it won a majority in the overnight vote-count, the party thanked and congratulated the people and called for special prayers on Friday for the welfare of the country and its people.

"Despite winning the national parliamentary election by a large margin of votes, no celebratory procession or rally shall be organised by BNP," the party said in a statement and urged people to pray at mosques, temples, churches and pagodas across the country.