Blasts rock Indian Kashmir, Amritsar as Pakistan conflict escalates

JAMMU: Blasts rang out across Indian Kashmir and the Sikh holy city of Amritsar in neighbouring Punjab state late on Friday (May 9), with the Indian military saying they were shooting down drones in the worst fighting with Pakistan in nearly three decades.

The explosions in Amritsar - the first heard in the three-day-old conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours - could mark a further expansion in the hostilities that have alarmed world powers.

Projectiles and flashes were seen in the night sky above the Indian Kashmir city of Jammu that was plunged into a blackout on the second night of blasts in the region's winter capital, officials and a Reuters journalist said.

"Drones have been sighted ... They are being engaged," said an Indian military official who asked not to be named.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Ten blasts were heard near the airport in the Indian Kashmir city of Srinagar, and there were explosions in a dozen other locations in the contested region, other security officials added.

There was no immediate comment from Pakistan, which dismissed Indian accusations that it had launched attacks on the same area on Thursday night.

