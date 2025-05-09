India accuses Pakistan of using commercial flights as 'shield' to deter New Delhi

JAMMU: India’s air force accused Pakistan of using civilian airlines as a "shield" on Friday (May 9), the third day of the worst fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours in nearly three decades.

The old foes have been clashing since India struck several areas that it described as "terrorist infrastructure" in Pakistan in retaliation for a deadly attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir last month.



Pakistan dismissed Indian accusations that it was involved. Both countries have exchanged cross-border fire and shelling and sent drones and missiles into each other's airspace, alarming world powers who have called for restraint.



Around 48 people have been killed since Wednesday, according to casualty estimates on both sides of the border that have not been independently verified.



The relationship between India and Pakistan has been fraught with tension since they gained independence from colonial Britain in 1947. The countries have fought three wars, two of them over Kashmir, and clashed many times.

CLASHING ACCUSATIONS

India's military said Pakistan used Turkish drones to attack 36 locations on India's west and northwest, in Kashmir and further afield in states bordering Pakistan, all the way to the edge of the Arabian Sea.

It added that Pakistan fired about 300 to 400 drones overnight in violation of Indian airspace to target military installations.

India brought down a number of the drones using "kinetic and non-kinetic means", Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian air force told a news conference.

He added that India responded with drones on targets in Pakistan and destroyed one air defence system. Singh said Pakistan used commercial flights as "a shield" during the drone attack, by letting airlines operate on its side of the border in a bid to deter or weaken India's response. There was no immediate comment from Pakistan.



India's Border Security Force said a "major infiltration bid" was foiled in Kashmir's Samba region on Thursday night. Shells were still falling in the Uri area on Friday, according to a security official who did not want to be named.



"Several houses caught fire and were damaged in the shelling in the Uri sector ... One woman was killed and three people were injured in overnight shelling," the official said.