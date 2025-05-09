Pakistan military accuses India of 'cooking up stories' about Pakistan attacks on military targets

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s military on Thursday (May 8) accused India of "cooking up stories" after it alleged Pakistan had launched drone and missile attacks on military stations across India-administered Kashmir.

Pakistan denied that it had launched any strikes on India on Thursday, with the top military spokesman terming India's drone strikes a "phantom defence".

"India has created a hype since yesterday about Pakistan attacking 15 locations," said Pakistan military spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

"It is such a fantastic and cooked-up story. You can just laugh about it. I'll ask a few questions on this. The first question is, is the Indian government and their armed forces, are they living in the 18th century or 21st century? Because in 21st century, every projectile leaves a digital trace and signature."

According to Pakistan news outlet Dawn, the military spokesperson showed a series of pictures of drone debris during the press briefing.

He added that the debris and downed drones were being collected from multiple locations.

At least 48 people have been killed on both sides of the border since India launched air strikes on Wednesday that it said targeted "terrorist camps", sparking the worst violence in decades between the South Asian neighbours.

The majority of the casualties have been in Pakistan, where authorities said at least 32 were killed, including 12 children.