India says military stations attacked by Pakistan drones and missiles

JAMMU, India: Blasts rang out across the Indian city of Jammu late on Thursday (May 8) during what the government said was a Pakistani drone and missile attack on military stations around the Kashmir region on the second day of clashes between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Sirens sounded and red flashes and projectiles erupted in the night sky above Jammu for about 2-1/2 hours, a Reuters journalist said, in what appeared to be an escalation in the countries' worst confrontation in more than two decades.

Two days of fighting have killed nearly four dozen people.

"Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot & Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the international border in J&K today," India's Ministry of Defence said on X, citing places in and near the federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The threats were swiftly neutralised .... No casualties or material losses were reported."

Indian TV channels also showed flares and flashes in the sky above Jaisalmer city in Rajasthan state, which shares a border with the southern Pakistani province of Sindh.

In a statement, Islamabad denied attacking Pathankot in India's Punjab state, Srinagar in the Kashmir Valley and Jaisalmer and said the accusations were "entirely unfounded, politically motivated, and part of a reckless propaganda campaign aimed at maligning Pakistan".

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the country would respond to any escalation "with full resolve and determination to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Electricity in Jammu was slowly being restored after a blackout during the attack, a Reuters journalist said.

Eight missiles, fired from Pakistan at the Jammu region towns of Satwari, Samba, Ranbir Singh Pura and Arnia, were intercepted by air defence units, added an Indian military source who asked not to be named.

They were part of a wider attack, the source added.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif earlier said further retaliation was “increasingly certain” after both countries accused each other of launching drone attacks.