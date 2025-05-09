Singapore 'gravely concerned' about India-Pakistan 'military confrontation'; calls for de-escalation

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Friday (May 9) said it was "gravely concerned" about the ongoing "military confrontation" between India and Pakistan, urging both parties to calm tensions.

"Singapore is gravely concerned about the ongoing military confrontation between India and Pakistan following the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Apr 22," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.

"We call on both parties to de-escalate tensions through diplomatic means and ensure the safety of all civilians."

Singapore on Apr 23 strongly condemned the attack. Separately, it also advised its citizens to defer all non-essential travel to Jammu and Kashmir in India, and to Pakistan, and urged travellers to exercise caution, particularly in border regions between Pakistan and India.

The worst violence between the nuclear-armed neighbours in two decades comes two weeks after New Delhi blamed Islamabad for backing an attack on tourists in the Indian-run side of disputed Kashmir on Apr 22 that left 26 people dead. Pakistan has rejected India's claims, calling for an independent investigation into the attack.

The attack was followed by retaliatory Indian air strikes on "terrorist camps" on Wednesday, and the two countries have exchanged cross-border firing and shelling, and sent drones and missiles into each other's airspace since then.

More than 50 people have already been killed in the violence.