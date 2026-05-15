BRICS talks end without joint statement, exposing divisions over war in Iran

NEW DELHI: Top diplomats from BRICS nations, including rivals Iran and the United Arab Emirates, failed to issue a joint statement on Friday (May 15) after a two-day meeting in Delhi, leaving host India to release only a chair’s statement that exposed their differences.

Tehran had wanted the grouping of emerging economies to condemn the US-Israeli war on Iran and accused US ally the UAE of direct involvement in military operations against it.

Iran has struck the UAE with missiles and drones several times since the war began on Feb 28.

"There were differing views among some members as regards the situation in the West Asia/Middle East region," India said in the statement and outcome document.

Without naming the UAE, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told a news conference that a BRICS member blocked some parts of the statement.

"We have no difficulty with that certain country, they have not been our target in the current war. We only hit American military bases and American military installations which are unfortunately on their soil," he said, adding that he hoped things would change when BRICS leaders meet later this year.

"I hope by the time that we come for the summit, they come to a good understanding that Iran is a neighbour, we have to live with each other, we have lived for centuries and we have to live for centuries to come."

The UAE's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Members of the grouping had expressed respective national positions and shared a range of perspectives, India's statement said.

These ranged from the need for an early resolution of the crisis and the value of dialogue and diplomacy to respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, it said.

Also figuring in the talks were the importance of upholding international law, ensuring safe and unimpeded maritime commerce through international waterways, and protecting civilian infrastructure and lives, it added.