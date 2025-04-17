Cambodia seeks China help as Xi visits amid US tariff standoff

Cambodia is betting on more financial support from China, including for infrastructure, as President Xi Jinping visits the country on Thursday (Apr 17) at the end of a three-nation trip in Southeast Asia, a Cambodian government spokesman said.

Phnom Penh is a close partner of China, which has invested billions of dollars in projects including roads and airports, and is the country's largest creditor.

"We expect more cooperation including on infrastructure development," Meas Soksensan, spokesman for the Cambodian finance ministry, told Reuters on the eve of Xi's arrival in Phnom Penh.

He was answering a question about whether Cambodia expected Beijing to announce financial support for a 180km canal, which is the country's most ambitious infrastructure project.

Xi touched down in Phnom Penh on Thursday, where he was greeted by King Norodom Sihamoni during a military welcome ceremony.

He will go to the palace on Thursday afternoon before holding meetings with former leader Hun Sen and his son, Prime Minister Hun Manet, according to an official schedule seen by AFP.

In an article published on Thursday morning on Cambodian media, Xi urged Phnom Penh to oppose "hegemonism" and "protectionism", repeating messages he sent earlier this week to Vietnam and Malaysia in the first two legs of his trip.

Southeast Asian countries have been hit hard by United States President Donald Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs. Cambodia is a major exporter of clothing and footwear to the US, and was slapped with a rate of 49 per cent, one of the highest globally, before most duties were paused until July.

Xi, who has a road named after him on the outskirts of the capital, listed past Chinese infrastructure projects in Cambodia that benefited the local economy but mentioned no new specific project in his article.

The Cambodian government has said China would pay for the Funan Techo Canal, which would run from the Mekong River, from a site near Phnom Penh, to the coast on the Gulf of Thailand, diverting water from the fragile rice-growing Mekong Delta and reducing Cambodian shipping through Vietnamese ports.

China has so far made no public financial commitment to the project, while Phnom Penh has changed its statements on Chinese engagement from covering 100 per cent to 49 per cent of total costs, estimated at US$1.7 billion, nearly 4 per cent of Cambodia's annual gross domestic product.