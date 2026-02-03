Thai military finds fake police setups at Cambodian scam complex

Thailand's military said on Monday (Feb 2) that it had recovered evidence of transnational fraud from a Cambodian scam compound.

The O'Smach complex, which is located along the disputed Cambodia-Thailand border, was seized by Thai forces during clashes last year between the two countries.

Thai military officials said the complex had housed thousands of people, many of them victims of human trafficking, who were forced to scam strangers or face punishment.

O'Smach was previously named by the United States as a base for scam operations.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

In one of the buildings, documents containing apparent target lists, contact details and scripts for scam dialogues could be seen strewn everywhere.

There were also rooms set up to imitate police offices from at least seven countries, including Singapore, China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Australia.

“They are well-organised. They have good infrastructure and systems, and also the workflow and many, many tactics and techniques to do the scams,” said Lieutenant General Teeranan Nandhakwang, director of the Thai army’s intelligence unit.