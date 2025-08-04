Cambodia and Thailand begin talks in Malaysia amid fragile ceasefire

BANGKOK: Preliminary talks between Thailand and Cambodia defence officials started on Monday (Aug 4) in Malaysia, ahead of a key ministerial-level meeting on Thursday, as a fragile truce continues to hold a week after the two sides agreed on a ceasefire.

The ceasefire, which came after five days of border clashes between Cambodia and Thailand, was reached at a meeting in Malaysia last Monday, with help from the United States and China also observing.

The worst fighting between the Southeast Asian neighbours in over a decade included exchanges of artillery fire and jet fighter sorties, claiming at least 43 lives and leaving over 300,000 people displaced on both sides of the border.

The defence ministers of both countries are due to hold a meeting of the General Border Committee to discuss how to maintain the ceasefire, authorities on both sides said.

The meeting on Thursday will be observed by representatives from the United States, China and Malaysia.