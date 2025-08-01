Thailand returns some Cambodian soldiers ahead of key border talks

BANGKOK: Thailand's army sent home two Cambodian soldiers from a group of 20 on Friday (Aug 1), ahead of a key meeting in Malaysia next week where defence ministers and military commanders will hold talks aimed at maintaining a ceasefire along their disputed border.

Long-simmering tensions on the Thai-Cambodian border exploded into clashes last week, including exchanges of artillery fire and jet fighter sorties, the worst fighting between the Southeast Asian neighbours in over a decade.

The clashes claimed at least 43 lives and left over 300,000 people displaced.

A truce was achieved on Monday, following a push by Malaysia and phone calls from US President Trump who threatened to hold off tariff negotiations with both countries until fighting stopped.

Thailand and Cambodia previously faced tariffs of 36 per cent for sending goods to the US, their largest export markets. Following further negotiations, they will now pay a 19 per cent tariff, the White House announced on Friday.

In Bangkok, Thai government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub told reporters on Friday that two Cambodian soldiers had been sent back, and the remaining 18 were being processed for violating immigration law.

"The Cambodian soldiers intruded on Thai territory and the army took them into custody, treating them based on humanitarian principles," he said.

In a statement, the Cambodian defence ministry asked Thailand to return all the detained soldiers.

"Cambodia is actively engaging in negotiations to secure their release, and reiterates its firm call for their immediate and unconditional release in accordance with the international humanitarian law," a ministry spokesperson said.