Thai-Cambodia ceasefire an ASEAN win - but US, China ‘loomed large’. What roles did they play?

BEIJING/SINGAPORE: Artillery fire along the disputed Thai-Cambodian border might have fallen silent for now, but the battle for regional sway between the United States and China continues.

A joint statement issued after an unconditional ceasefire agreement between Thailand Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet was brokered in Malaysia on Monday (Jul 28) revealed that the meeting was co-organised by the US, with China’s “active participation”.

While analysts lauded the ceasefire as a win for Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), repeated references to Washington and Beijing by the three PMs at the post-talks press conference point to deeper superpower involvement.

China’s foreign ministry also announced on Wednesday that Thailand and Cambodian representatives met in Shanghai for an informal meeting, while US President Donald Trump declared himself “president of peace” in his social media post on Monday.

“ASEAN hosted the talks, but the weight of Washington and Beijing loomed large,” said veteran Malaysian diplomat Ilango Karuppannan, also a former High Commissioner to Singapore and Ambassador to Lebanon.

“Malaysia helped shape the outcome but it did so in an environment made more conducive by external push and pull factors,” he told CNA.

However, the approaches by Beijing and Washington differ.

Analysts say the US uses a carrot-and-stick strategy, leveraging tariffs for influence. In contrast, China prefers quiet engagement to safeguard its regional interests.

To observers, the episode illustrates how both powers remain aligned - at least tactically - in preventing further escalation in a region where their economic and strategic stakes are deeply entrenched.

Analysts note that neither Beijing nor Washington benefits from prolonged instability along the Mekong frontier, which could disrupt supply chains, threaten infrastructure investments, and trigger wider political fallout across mainland Southeast Asia.

In the immediate term, analysts say both powers may see some reputational gains among regional elites for helping to avert a deeper crisis. But the contrast in style also reinforces long-standing perceptions: Washington as forceful but transactional, Beijing as cautious but ever-present.

Whether these approaches translate into lasting diplomatic capital may depend on whether the ceasefire holds - and how both powers respond if it begins to unravel.

“Both these superpowers are friends of Southeast Asia. All the countries here depend on these two for either trade or security ... they have an important role to play,” said Karuppannan.