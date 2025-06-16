Cambodia threatens to ban Thai fruit and vegetable over border row

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia's influential former leader Hun Sen on Monday (Jun 16) issued an ultimatum to Thailand to lift border crossing restrictions or his country will ban all Thai fruit and vegetable imports in the latest round of the border spat between the two countries.

One Cambodian soldier was killed on May 28 as troops exchanged fire in a disputed area known as the Emerald Triangle, where the borders of Cambodia, Thailand and Laos meet.

The Thai and Cambodian armies both said they acted in self-defence.

Thailand has tightened border controls with Cambodia in recent days, while Cambodia ordered troops on Friday to stay on "full alert", banned Thai dramas from TV and cinemas, closed a popular border checkpoint, and cut internet bandwidth from Thailand.

In an address to the nation, Hun Sen – father of current Prime Minister Hun Manet – threatened to ban all fruit and vegetables from Thailand unless Bangkok lifted all border crossing restrictions within 24 hours.

"If the Thai side does not open border crossings to normalcy today, tomorrow we will implement throughout the border banning the imports of fruit and vegetables to Cambodia," Hun Sen said.

He said Hun Manet had already told his Thai counterpart about the measures.

Cambodia on Sunday formally asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to help resolve the border dispute in four areas – the site of last month's clash and three ancient temples.

Hun Sen also said his country had to go to the ICJ because Cambodia wanted "peace" as the two countries would never reach an agreement in the four areas.

Cambodia has repeatedly asked Thailand to jointly bring the case to the ICJ.

"Only a thief is afraid of a court," Hun Sen said.