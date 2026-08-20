Beijing ‘commends’ Malaysia PM Anwar’s ‘One China’ stance following Taiwan’s rebuke

KUALA LUMPUR: Beijing says it commends Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s position on the “One China” principle, adding that it reflects popular sentiment and that the international community’s commitment to the stance is “not to be shaken".

During an interview with global news agency Al Jazeera that was aired on Monday (Aug 17), Anwar had voiced support for the principle and defended China’s right to use force if a peaceful cross-strait reunification fails.

Beijing’s “One China” principle holds that there is only one China, which Taiwan is part of and that the People’s Republic of China is the sole government representing China, a position rejected by Taiwan’s current government.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, but says it prefers "peaceful reunification".

While countries have adopted different interpretations of the “One China” policy, Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a joint statement with China in 2025 said that it recognises the government of the People’s Republic of China as the “sole legal government of China”.

The statement described Taiwan as an “inalienable territory of the People’s Republic of China” and in order for China to achieve national reunification, Malaysia “will not support any call for the independence of Taiwan”.

In a post on X on Wednesday, a spokesperson from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said of Anwar’s latest comments: “China commends Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim’s remarks on the Taiwan question on his steadfast position on the One China principle.”

“Nothing will stop China from being reunified,” the statement read.

Separately, at a regular press briefing on Wednesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that upholding the “One China” principle reflects popular sentiment and “stands on the side of what is right”, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.

“There is but one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory,” Lin said in response to Anwar’s comments.

He added that China’s reunification is an unstoppable historical trend.