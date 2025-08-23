Chinese President Xi likely to skip ASEAN leaders' October summit, say sources

BEIJING/KUALA LUMPUR: Chinese President Xi Jinping is unlikely to attend a major summit of Asian leaders in October, two people familiar with the matter said, dashing expectations of a potential meeting with US President Donald Trump at the event.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim this month had said both Xi and Trump were expected to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Oct 26-28 leaders' summit in Kuala Lumpur. That led analysts to speculate that Trump and Xi, locked in an uneasy trade truce, may have their first in-person encounter of Trump's second term.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who attended another ASEAN summit with Gulf leaders in May, is expected to represent China at the October meeting, two regional sources said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The office of Anwar, the current chair of the 10-member bloc, directed queries to Malaysia's foreign ministry, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Xi's attendance.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Anwar told Malaysia's parliament last month Trump had confirmed his attendance at the event during a phone call with the US leader.

Trump said earlier this month he will meet Xi before the end of the year if a trade agreement is struck, adding that "we're getting very close to a deal".